Program helps prep South Burlington freshmen for high school

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington students return to in-person learning on Tuesday, but the freshman class got the lay of the land on Monday.

It’s part of their SLAM program that preps freshmen with the ins and outs of the high school, everything from learning locker combinations to getting to know their advisers.

One SLAM leader says it’s just nice to have students back in the building.

“It’s really weird because I haven’t seen some of these people in over a year and some of them I grew up with, so I was going from seeing them every day to not seeing them at all. So, it’s nice to see all those new faces-- well, not new faces but sort of new because they have grown a lot,” said Mercedes Rozzi, a student leader.

Rozzi also says this is a great chance to allow freshmen to get comfortable and build a strong sense of community.

