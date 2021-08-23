Remembering Irene: The destruction and the recovery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marks 10 years since Tropical Storm Irene tore through Vermont. Our Darren Perron takes a look back at the destruction and the recovery.

The warnings were dire. Irene moved into the North Carolina coast with damaging winds and headed north in our direction.

“It will change rapidly tomorrow and so now is the time to plan,” then-Gov. Peter Shumlin said.

Shumlin and state officials warned Vermonters to get ready.

But it wasn’t the winds we had to worry about; it was the rain and a lot of it.

The state’s Green Mountains funneled a deluge into valleys, low-lying cities and towns. Roads, bridges and homes were lost, along with six lives.

The damage was staggering.

Some communities were completely cut off. Vermonters couldn’t wait for help and were forced to find their own way out.

Flooding knocked out two critical bridges in Royalton, for example, isolating residents. They needed access to food, fuel and other supplies. So they built a makeshift on-ramp to Interstate 89 and called it the “Hillbilly Highway.”

Irene destroyed or damaged more than 3,500 homes and businesses, 500 miles of state roads, 200 bridges and nearly 1,000 culverts.

Ultimately, the state, cities and towns received a combined $415 million of federal funding to rebuild transportation infrastructure. The total cost, though, was even higher because the state and local communities had to pick up the rest of the tab.

From Stockbridge to Sunderland, Rutland to Rochester, Irene’s wrath was unthinkable. Residents wrote RIP or rest in peace on a bridge. One final resting spot, a cemetery, was wiped out, too.

Crops and cows were left underwater.

In Waterbury, the state office complex was buried in water, dirt and debris. The state hospital couldn’t be saved. Mental health patients and employees complex-wide were forced to evacuate.

The cleanup would take months, and repairs and replacements years.

The storm of a century that tested Vermont’s strength and residents’ resilience.

