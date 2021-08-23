Rutland congregation can’t afford upkeep on church

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of churchgoers in Vermont has been decreasing over the years. Because of that, some congregations can no longer afford the upkeep of their churches.

The First Baptist Church in Rutland is one church facing these hardships. In April, the church’s board came to the conclusion that the congregation will need to find a new place to worship.

“They looked at me and they said, ‘Pastor, we can’t afford our building anymore,’ and it was emotional,” Pastor Patti Stratton said.

Some 120 families are registered with the church, but only about 20 are active members.

After multiple pipes bursting, tiles flying off the roof causing damage to the ceilings and other deferred maintenance projects, it is too much for the diminishing and aging congregation.

“We had an estimate four to five years ago that just that one single window to be taken out, re-leaded and returned would be $35,000,” Stratton said.

At this time, the church is looking to give away the building to another congregation or a community organization by next summer to avoid it being torn down.

Stratton has gone to the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, who do not have an interest in owning the church but have helped try to find solutions.

“They were also very clear there is no magic pot of money sitting anywhere that can help us, though they all agreed this facade is a value to the city of Rutland,” the pastor said.

The church has had youth groups and others displaced stay in the building.

Rutland’s Promise, a temporary emergency safe housing for homeless people, looked into sharing the space and helping with costs. But the additional cost of adding a sprinkler system made them say no.

“If someone handed us a couple of million dollars, we would take it on and do it right away, but a couple of million dollars is a lot of money,” said Rebekah Stephens, who chairs the board of Rutland’s Promise.

Stratton says the congregation plans to move out before winter and is working with the Rutland City Police Department for surveillance to make sure the property is not vandalized.

A realtor is also assisting Stratton in finding a new owner.

But throughout it all, the pastor is not discouraged.

“The church is not closing,” Stratton said. “The church is transitioning because the church is the people, the community.”

While the First Baptist Church seeks a new location, the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has offered them space to worship.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.