Sex offender charged with extorting explicit photos

BOSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man already on the state’s sex offender registry is facing new charges for allegedly threatening an 11-year-old Vermont girl into sending him explicit photographs of herself through social media.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Chayanne Nieves, of Lowell, was arrested last week and charged with receipt of child pornography. Vermont State Police started the investigation in December when a woman contacted them about her daughter.

Nieves was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

