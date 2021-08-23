Advertisement

Unemployed Vermonters may need to consider new careers

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters who are now collecting unemployment will lose their benefits on Sept. 4. That’s when the federal program, providing an additional $300 a week, comes to an end.

The state doesn’t plan to extend those benefits and says people may need to look into different lines of work in different areas, but that about 10,000 jobs are currently posted through the Labor Department.

“The federal government has determined when these benefits are timing out and that is going to cause some people to return to work-- maybe not in the exact same field or specific desired location-- or find some other mechanism to support themselves,” said Michael Harrington, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor.

Harrington says there are still rental assistance, food and child care programs available to those who need them.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Michael Harrington.

