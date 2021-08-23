Advertisement

Vermont updating COVID reports on weekends due to surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to ensure the public has the most up-to-date case information, an official said.

Before the surge in cases caused by the delta variant, the health department had stopped providing case updates on weekends.

But Health Department spokesperson Ben Truman says the department reverted to the daily updates earlier this month.

Vermont, like much of the country, has been coping with a resurgence in cases of COVID-19 primarily among the unvaccinated. State officials say they expect the numbers to start declining again in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, 85.2% of Vermonters age 12 and over have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

