Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one person and killed another with “multiple chop wounds” in a double homicide at a New Hampshire hotel.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, was arrested over the weekend on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Authorities say police responding to 911 calls went to the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford at about 7 p.m. Saturday where they found two dead men, one in the lobby and one in a guest room.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy and concluded that Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, died from multiple chop wounds to the head, neck and body. An autopsy found David Hanford, 60 of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was strangled to death.

