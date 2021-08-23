Advertisement

Work gearing up for new New Hampshire-Vermont bridge

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) - Work is gearing for the construction of a new bridge that will link New Hampshire and Vermont.

When completed, the bridge across the Connecticut River between Hinsdale, New Hampshire, and Brattleboro, Vermont, will replace the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges. The old bridges will be converted for pedestrian use.

Full construction of the $61.2 million project will begin in the spring. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Drivers can expect minor delays on Route 119 as the project begins in New Hampshire with tree clearing, utility relocation, bridge abutment work, pier work and temporary trestle construction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Church Street and Main Street
Saturday’s gunfire incident marks eleventh for Burlington in 2021
Fatal
Springfield man dies in Town of Hartland head-on crash
Armed Robbery Suspect
Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center
Miss Vermont's Outstanding Teen fighting period poverty
Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen on mission to end period poverty
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Latest News

It's a big week for Vermont schools, as many will start welcoming kids back five days a week.
Vermont schools welcome kids back to the classroom
It's a big week for Vermont schools, as many will start welcoming kids back five days a week.
Stay home from school if you're sick
Last Mile Ride
16th annual Last Mile Ride for Gifford Health Care’s palliative care program
A daylong event will be held next weekend in Burlington commemorating the arrival of enslaved...
Daylong event planned for First African Landing Day