BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More rain is expected for parts of southern Vermont through Monday night, but most areas farther north will remain dry with another warm and muggy night ahead. What’s left of Henri will rotate through southern New England by Monday morning, putting an end to any lingering wet weather. We’ll remain hot and humid in the days ahead before a cold front arrives on Thursday night.

It’s looking like more of the same through mid week with partly sunny skies. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with just the chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorms. Skies are expected to stay dry Wednesday and Thursday, but it will remain hot and humid with highs in some spots approaching 90 degrees. A cold front will sweep through on Thursday night and usher in some drier air for the end of the work week.

The weekend it looking pleasant at this point with partly sunny skies. We could see a return to more muggy weather once again by late Sunday and into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.