Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Henri - now a tropical depression - has been bringing flooding rains to southern New England and points to the south & west, but it has had very little impact on most of us, farther to the north. But we are not quite done with Henri just yet. The depression will start to move eastward through the morning & afternoon, and as it zips towards the coast, it will bring a shot of heavy, steady rain to our southern counties, especially Windham County, where a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 8 PM for a possible, additional 1-2″ of rain. Henri will then move out to sea overnight.

Most of the rest of the week will just feature more of the same weather that we have been getting lately - hot, humid, and a bit unsetttled with a slight chance for a quick shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

A cold front will come through on Thursday night with showers & thunderstorms, and that will usher in a batch of cooler, less humid air for the end of the week and the weekend.

We will continue to closely monitor Henri with its heavy bands of rain as it works its way eastward today, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

