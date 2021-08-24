2 men charged in scheme to obtain fraudulent SBA loans

BOSTON (AP) - Men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been charged in connection with their alleged roles in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than $450,000 in disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 35-year-old Edwin Acevedo, of Acton, Massachusetts, and 49-year-old Hector Garcia, of Manchester, New Hampshire were arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Garcia was also charged with aggravated identity theft. Authorities say about $250,000 of that money was used to purchase iPhones that were then resold.

An email was left with Acevedo’s attorney. Court records did not list a lawyer for Garcia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)