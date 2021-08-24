Advertisement

2 men charged in scheme to obtain fraudulent SBA loans

File photo
File photo(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been charged in connection with their alleged roles in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than $450,000 in disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 35-year-old Edwin Acevedo, of Acton, Massachusetts, and 49-year-old Hector Garcia, of Manchester, New Hampshire were arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Garcia was also charged with aggravated identity theft. Authorities say about $250,000 of that money was used to purchase iPhones that were then resold.

An email was left with Acevedo’s attorney. Court records did not list a lawyer for Garcia.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to...
Vermont updating COVID reports on weekends due to surge

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire forest roads, trails reopen after Henri
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a ceremonial swearing-in on Tuesday.
Hochul, NY’s 1st female governor, promises fresh start
File image
Online thieves divert $2.3 million from town of Peterborough
File photo
Remembering Irene: The destruction and the recovery