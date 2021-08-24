An inside look at the making of a corn maze

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you ever wondered what goes into making a corn maze? It might not be what you expected.

“You can almost hear the corn growing in August,” Mike Isham said. “You have to listen real carefully.”

Isham, who owns the Isham Family Farm in Williston, says this year’s maze is the tallest and largest yet. It’s 25% bigger than last year. That’s because of the variety of corn he uses, the hot temperatures and muggy air.

As far as planning goes, it’s probably not what you would expect.

“What the field gives me. Sometimes I get a couple of rows that are a little farther apart, or one row doesn’t come up very well. I just kind of makeup something different in my mind-- every year,” Isham said.

He doesn’t design the maze; it just comes naturally.

“When the corn gets to be about waist high, I try to go through with my zero-turn and I just kind of make it up as I go along,” Isham said.

He says he tries to utilize the whole cornfield so people spend more time walking through the maze and making discoveries along the way.

“The objective of the corn maze is not to find your way through the corn maze but to find the six Vermont animals. The holy cow, the woodchuck, the critter, the varmint, and my favorite one is the jeezum crow,” Isham said.

This year, you can expect a lot of intersections, dead ends and many misleading signs.

“Signage might help you a little bit, might not help you. It’s all how you find the signs, how you follow the signs,” Isham said.

The maze isn’t complete just yet. There are still a few final touches that take a lot of “corn-centration” but Isham says the maze will be complete by Sept. 1.

