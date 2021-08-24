Advertisement

Cuomo cited in call for stronger sex harassment law in Connecticut

File - Connecticut General Assembly'
File - Connecticut General Assembly'(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Leaders of the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities said Tuesday they support strengthening the state’s recent, wide-ranging anti-sexual harassment law.

Joined by state Sen. Mae Flexer of Windham, they pointed to Tuesday’s resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid allegations as an example of how more awareness is needed. Since passage of the Connecticut law, which includes mandatory employee training, the number of sexual harassment complaints filed with CHRO climbed to a record high of 260, out of roughly 4,500 discrimination complaints.

The agency is on track to exceed that number by the end of the year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one...
Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a ceremonial swearing-in on Tuesday.
Hochul vows swift action as she takes helm in New York
File photo
Event aims to bring awareness to school bus safety
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - August 24
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - August 24
Have you ever wondered what goes into making a corn maze? It might not be what you expected.
An inside look at the making of a corn maze