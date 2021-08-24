Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to...
Vermont updating COVID reports on weekends due to surge
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
World health leader calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, August 11.
Hochul, NY’s 1st female governor, promises fresh start
File image
Online thieves divert $2.3 million from town of Peterborough
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict