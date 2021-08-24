Essex and Essex Junction considering new management for the Tree Farm Recreational Facility

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex and Essex Junction Parks and Recreation Departments are looking to discontinue their lease with Tree Farm Management, who manages the Tree Farm Recreation Facility in Essex Junction.

If the selectboards decide to cut ties with Tree Farm Management Group, people should not be concerned about accessibility. Currently, the town and the village own the facility, but they pay Tree Farm Management to rent space for things like high school games and events. The goal is to make it more community friendly.

“Our intention is to not make any drastic changes to the user group who enjoy the facility,” said Brad Luck, the director of Essex Junction Parks & Recreation. Expanding trails, building a pavilion, and adding permanent bathrooms are some of the hopes for the future of the tree farm facility.

The ten-year lease with the current management group will be expiring in July of 2022.

“It’s in the best interest of the citizens to have a property that serves not just the pay-to-play sports, but offers other opportunities whether it’s recreational or passive recreational,” Luck said.

The facility is owned jointly by Essex and Essex Junction.

Essex Parks & Recreation Director Ally Vile said they’d be working with the village to manage it. “The things that we’ve worked on as two departments over the past three or four years have really aligned procedures and assigned duties and things like that, Vile explained. “It really seems we would be on the same page.”

People we spoke with this afternoon told us they would, for the most part, be on board with the change. Many were interested in learning more about it. “It’s a great space. There’s a lot of land and I love living near it,” said Shanna Duffy, who lives on adjacent property. “It’d be great if there was more access.”

“I think it has potential to be good for the community while expanding the trails and the cross country trails,” said Beth Rickstad, who regularly uses the trails. “I’d hate to see soccer fields taken away from the community.”

Part of Monday night’s conversation was about making room for other sports. Since the opening of the facility, there has been a heavy emphasis on rugby and soccer. Current renters are concerned their hours on the field may be cut.

“If you guys start bringing in baseball, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, or whatever, you’re going to be taking time away from soccer organizations who have pretty much tapped out rental hours at the facility and spreading those across multiple sport,.” said Mike Nick, one of the organizers of Elite 8 Soccer. He says the success of the program relies on field rentals.

Both Luck and Vile said taking over management of the property would not cost taxpayers any money. The proposal reviewed at Monday night’s meeting says management and maintenance would be paid for through an enterprise fund, meaning all revenue would immediately go back into the facility.

No final decision has been made on the lease yet, but we will keep you updated.

