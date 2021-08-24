Advertisement

Event aims to bring awareness to school bus safety

File photo
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance teamed up with the Milton Police Department to bring awareness to back-to-school safety.

It’s part of their “Red Lights Flashing = No Passing” awareness campaign.

As the school year starts across Vermont, these departments want to remind people to not pass school buses because it could save a life.

“You don’t know whether that child is entering from the street side or they have to cross the street. So when you see those red lights, stop no matter what,” said Lt. Allen Fortin of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The barbecue in Milton on Tuesday was meant to be informative, but fun. That’s why they had free burgers, hot dogs, chips and freeze pops on hand.

