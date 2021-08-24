Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one...
Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

Latest News

File - Connecticut General Assembly'
Cuomo cited in call for stronger sex harassment law in Connecticut
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Authorities revise death toll in Tennessee flooding to 18
Mass devastation spanning around ten miles from fatal floods in Tennessee could take months,...
Mass devastation spans for miles after fatal floods
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising
Pressure to extend Afghanistan exit deadline rising