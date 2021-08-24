Funeral set for NY trooper who drowned on marine patrol

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (AP) - A funeral service will be held next week for a New York state trooper who drowned Sunday while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains.

The service for Trooper James Monda is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, state police said.

Visitation will be at the church the day before from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Monda, 45, drowned while working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake around 4 p.m. Sunday.

