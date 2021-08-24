Advertisement

Funeral set for NY trooper who drowned on marine patrol

Tpr. James Monda
Tpr. James Monda(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (AP) - A funeral service will be held next week for a New York state trooper who drowned Sunday while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains.

The service for Trooper James Monda is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, state police said.

Visitation will be at the church the day before from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Monda, 45, drowned while working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake around 4 p.m. Sunday. 

Related Story:

New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one...
Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

Latest News

Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
People line up to board a U.S. transport plane during the evacuation of civilians from Hamid...
Evacuating Afghanistan: President won’t extend deadline
underwater
Remembering Irene: Wilmington underwater
hochul
Hochul vows swift action as she takes helm in New York
The iconic Old Red Mill in Jericho is in need of repairs.
Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts