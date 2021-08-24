Advertisement

Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor

Kathy Hochul sworn in early Tuesday
Kathy Hochul sworn in early Tuesday
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

The Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

A ceremonial swearing-in was planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night.

Hochul planned a public address at 3 p.m.

