New developments on efforts to evacuate Afghanistan

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The situation in Afghanistan remains fluid as the White House tries to figure out how to evacuate everyone prior to the Aug. 31 deadline. The Taliban warned the U.S. airlift must end by then.

The U.S. and its allies have evacuated more than 20,000 people in the last 24 hours.

President Joe Biden attended an emergency meeting of the G-7 Tuesday while people called for answers about how to get out of the country safely without any more bloodshed.

Our Darren Perron spoke with White House Correspondent Jon Decker about the situation unfolding there. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

