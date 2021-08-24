New Hampshire forest roads, trails reopen after Henri

CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Areas of the White Mountain National Forest that were closed during Tropical Storm Henri have reopened.

Forest officials had closed nearly 20 roads, trails, recreation sites and campgrounds on Sunday ahead of the storm due to the risk of flooding.

The areas were open again on Tuesday.

Forest Service staff were still assessing some areas for damage.

They advised visitors to watch out for high water and downed tree limbs.

