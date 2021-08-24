Advertisement

Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Jericho Historical Society continues to face an uphill battle as they work to repair the Old Red Mill, but a sweet idea is giving the conservation effort a boost.

The historic mill houses the nonprofit Snowflake Bentley Museum and a craft shop for artists. But the 1850s era structure has fallen into disrepair and it will take upwards of $700,000 to preserve it. From crumbling stone walls to modern fire protection, there’s a lot of work to do. They’ve raised about $56,000 already through a GoFundMe campaign and other efforts.

Elissa Borden spoke with officials about the challenges ahead to protect Vermont’s most photographed building alive, as well as a new scoop shop that is helping fund the effort.

Related Stories:

Jericho Historical Society projects costs for Old Mill renovation

Efforts to restore Jericho’s iconic Old Red Mill

Jericho photographer walks in footsteps of ‘Snowflake’ Bentley

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one...
Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

Latest News

RM
Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts, Part 2
Emma Makdessi
Vermont Visionaries: Emma Makdessi
CO
Vermont Visionaries: Emma Makdessi
RM
Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts