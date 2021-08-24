Old Red Mill scoop shop to help subsidize renovation efforts

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Jericho Historical Society continues to face an uphill battle as they work to repair the Old Red Mill, but a sweet idea is giving the conservation effort a boost.

The historic mill houses the nonprofit Snowflake Bentley Museum and a craft shop for artists. But the 1850s era structure has fallen into disrepair and it will take upwards of $700,000 to preserve it. From crumbling stone walls to modern fire protection, there’s a lot of work to do. They’ve raised about $56,000 already through a GoFundMe campaign and other efforts.

Elissa Borden spoke with officials about the challenges ahead to protect Vermont’s most photographed building alive, as well as a new scoop shop that is helping fund the effort.

