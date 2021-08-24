Online thieves divert $2.3 million from town of Peterborough

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the theft of $2.3 million from the town of Peterborough by foreign thieves using fake email addresses.

Town officials said Monday that the investigation began July 26 when they learned that the ConVal School District had not received its $1.2 million monthly transfer from the town. On Aug. 18, they realized another $1.2 million meant to go toward a bridge construction project was similarly diverted.

Investigators have identified email exchanges between the town’s finance department staff and thieves posing as school district staff using forged documents and email accounts.

Related Stories:

Norwich to recoup money lost in email scam

Cyberscam costs town of Norwich $250K

Norwich town leaders release report detailing scam investigation

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)