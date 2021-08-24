Advertisement

Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A former captain with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department faces criminal charges after authorities say he tried to trade money for sex.

Vermont State Police say Stephen Bunnell, 47, of St. Johnsbury, tried to trade money for sex or nude photos from several women involved with the criminal justice system.

Police launched an investigation into Bunnell in April 2020 after the St. Johnsbury police uncovered allegations against Bunnell. He was cited Tuesday on suspicion of prostitution and prohibited conduct. He’s due in court next month.

A year ago, protesters demanded action against Bunnell as he faced the probe into accusations of extortion, threats, prostitution and obstruction of justice. He was suspected of soliciting nude photos from multiple women in return for favors like making tickets disappear and getting a driver’s license reinstated. At that time, Bunnell had not yet been charged with any crimes.

