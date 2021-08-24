Advertisement

Purses stolen on Church Street

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say in two separate incidents, women had their purses stolen in broad daylight while having a meal on Church Street.

The first incident is said to have happened around 7:30 Saturday evening. Police say a person reached through an open window at Luenig’s Bistro, and stole a woman’s purse. The value was more than $2,000 according to Police. Video evidence, and interviews led to the arrest of Jason Lord, 22 a day later. He was charged with larceny from a person.

Police say the second incident happened Monday morning around 10:30. While a woman was sitting at Kru Coffee, police say a man grabbed her purse from under her table, and took off. Investigators say the value of the purse and its contents, was more than $200. Bystanders chased the suspect, until he jumped into the CityPlace construction site. The man was detained shortly after by police. Zachary Stanley, 30, was arrested and charged with larceny from a person.

Police are still investigating, but do not believe the two incidents are connected.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to...
Vermont updating COVID reports on weekends due to surge
Sex offender charged with extorting explicit photos from Vt. child
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course

Latest News

Some students are headed back to the classroom, with some pandemic protocols still in place
Vermont students head back to school
College Street near the railroad tracks by the waterfront will be close to vehicles until mid...
Road closure begins for cars on busy Burlington street
College Street near the railroad tracks by the waterfront will be close to vehicles until mid...
Road closure begins for cars on busy Burlington street
Purses stolen on Church Street
Purses stolen on Church Street
Kathy Hochul sworn in early Tuesday
Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor