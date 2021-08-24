Purses stolen on Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say in two separate incidents, women had their purses stolen in broad daylight while having a meal on Church Street.

The first incident is said to have happened around 7:30 Saturday evening. Police say a person reached through an open window at Luenig’s Bistro, and stole a woman’s purse. The value was more than $2,000 according to Police. Video evidence, and interviews led to the arrest of Jason Lord, 22 a day later. He was charged with larceny from a person.

Police say the second incident happened Monday morning around 10:30. While a woman was sitting at Kru Coffee, police say a man grabbed her purse from under her table, and took off. Investigators say the value of the purse and its contents, was more than $200. Bystanders chased the suspect, until he jumped into the CityPlace construction site. The man was detained shortly after by police. Zachary Stanley, 30, was arrested and charged with larceny from a person.

Police are still investigating, but do not believe the two incidents are connected.

