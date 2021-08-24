Remembering Irene: Wilmington underwater

WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The water rose rapidly in downtown Wilmington during Tropical Storm Irene 10 years ago.

“At a quarter to ten, we killed the power and left the building,” said Patty Reagan of Dot’s Restaurant.

On the morning of Irene, water flooded Wilmington in every direction. Businesses that lined Main Street were simply in the way.

Reagan said all she could do was watch and hope for the best.

“Gas tanks were floating by,” she recalled. “My fear was that it was going to blow up.”

Everyone who witnessed Irene has a story to tell.

Allen Bartlett, the cook at Dot’s, spent several hours during the storm stranded at a nearby gas station, trapped by the high water.

“Watching propane tanks float over the bridge, getting stuck. There was one going between the buildings, catching buildings on fire,” Bartlett said.

On a normal day, that bridge is a good 20 feet from the Deerfield River below.

As quickly as the water came in, it receded just as fast, leaving destruction in its wake. Only a shell of Dot’s remained.

Two-and-a-half years after Irene, with a lot of community support, the business rebuilt and reopened.

“The Preservation Trust of Vermont, the Friends of the Valley Foundation and the Wilmington Fund. They kind of rallied around us,” Reagan said.

“I can’t believe it’s been ten years,” said Lisa Sullivan of Bartleby’s Books. “It is very surreal.”

Bartleby’s Books was only closed for a couple of months after Irene despite the fact 4 feet of water wrecked the store along with all the inventory.

But, if you look hard enough, there is a silver lining to most stories.

“Directly after the flood, I think the most important thing is people really wanted to save the downtown. So people came together both to clean out places and rebuild,” Sullivan said.

“The rally to fix this was unbelievable,” said Barry Toussaint of West Halifax.

In the years that followed Irene, Wilmington, like other hard-hit communities, slowly came back to life. Signs that were washed away were replaced with new ones. Flower pots around town that were installed after the storm now burst with color.

Toussaint owns a second home in the area.

“It’s what America stands for. It isn’t what hits you, it’s what you do about it,” he said.

Of course, the past 10 years have not all been rosy. Most recently, COVID-19 has brought hiring challenges to Dot’s. And sadly, a couple of years before the pandemic, Patty’s husband, John, passed away.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs between John passing and a change of life, you know, but, obviously, still here,” Patty Reagan said. “Looks good right?!”

A watermark in downtown Wilmington about 6-feet high will forever memorialize the devastation that happened there. But in some ways, it also represents how far this community has come. One of dozens across the region that were greatly impacted by one of the worst natural disasters Vermont has ever seen.

