Road closure begins for cars on busy Burlington street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work to extend Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express route to Burlington’s Union Station will close Lower College Street near the waterfront to vehicular through traffic at the intersection with the railroad tracks from August 20 through September 17.

Crews will be installing concrete panels at the crossing and replacing sections of the brick pavers from the end of the small traffic circle to the end of the large circle as well as in front of ECHO.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to use the designated detour for the bike path to avoid traveling through the work zone. This project should be completed by December.

GMT users are reminded that the pick up for the GMT stop near ECHO has been moved to 1 Main Street. This will be the location of the stop until construction has been completed.

As part of the AMTRAK Railway Extension, track work is being completed between Home Ave. and Lake St. This section of work will have minimal impacts to traffic for now.

