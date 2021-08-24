Advertisement

Two Vt. corrections staff test positive for COVID-19

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is reporting two staff members at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport tested positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted August 18 and August 21.

The first staff member was last in the facility on August 17 and tested positive on August 18. One staff close contact was identified, and that individual is quarantined. The second staff member was last in the facility on August 21 and tested positive through a rapid test the same day. Eight staff close contacts were identified. Five are now out on quarantine.

Contact tracing was initiated twice upon receipt of the positive results. The facility was also placed on full lockdown both times and has returned to modified operations due to contact tracing showing zero close contacts in the incarcerated population.

All NSCF staff not quarantined will be tested on August 24. Incarcerated individuals were last tested on August 18. All results were returned negative. There are currently no Vermont inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions.

Three other corrections staff members from different faciltiies tested positive earlier this month.

