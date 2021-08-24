Advertisement

Vermont hiring more contact tracers due to delta surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Health is increasing its contact tracing staff as COVID-19 cases increase.

Before the delta variant caused a surge in cases in Vermont, many health department employees who had done contact tracing earlier during the pandemic returned to the jobs they had before the pandemic.

State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says the delta surge has been a challenge and some of the tracing “has not been as timely in recent days and weeks but we are staffing back up.” Kelso says contact tracers still respond to all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. 

