Vermont Visionaries: Emma Makdessi

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the last 10 years, the nonprofit for LGBTQ youth, Outright Vermont, has been running a summer camp. And the group’s community engagement director, Emma Makdessi, has become the heart that beats the camp’s drum.

Cat Cutillo introduces us to the latest Vermont Visionary.

