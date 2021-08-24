Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: NY Gov. Hochul holds ceremonial swearing-in ceremony

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

Gov. Hochul will hold a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning. It’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

The ceremonial swearing-in is planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night.

Hochul planned a public address at 3 p.m.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to...
Vermont updating COVID reports on weekends due to surge
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing
Soccer nets at the Tree Farm Recreational Facility in August 2021
New management considered for Essex Junction rec facility
File photo
2 Vt. corrections staffers test positive for COVID-19
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. - File photo
Purses stolen on Church Street