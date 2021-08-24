Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

With many schools opening across the state this week, COVID mitigation policy is expected to be a major topic. The state has recommended that all students initially be required to wear masks. Some districts, including Harwood Unified Union School District, have taken that a step further by also mandating vaccination or frequent testing for students.

State officials are also expected to provide the latest information on outbreaks as well as COVID forecast modeling.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 60 new coronavirus cases for a total of 27,132. There have been a total of 270 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.9%. A total of 433,298 people have been tested, and 24,731 have recovered.

