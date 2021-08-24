BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our hot and humid weather will continue for a few more days. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front comes through by early Friday morning, with cooler, less humid conditions setting up for the end of the week.

It will be warm and muggy once again Tuesday night and into early Wednesday with mostly clear skies and areas of patchy fog. With plenty of afternoon sunshine, highs by the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots near 90 degrees. We’ll likely see more of the same on Thursday with thickening afternoon clouds and late day showers and thunderstorms developing.

The cold front will come through on Thursday night and into early Friday, which will drop our dewpoints and temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny through the end of the week. It will be cooler and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. A warm front will move through out region from south to north by Saturday afternoon. Dewpoints will be on the rise again starting early next week. Sunday with feature mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. The chance of showers will continue on Monday, with highs getting back into the low 80s.

