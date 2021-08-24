Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our hot and humid weather will continue for a few more days. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front comes through by early Friday morning, with cooler, less humid conditions setting up for the end of the week.

It will be warm and muggy once again Tuesday night and into early Wednesday with mostly clear skies and areas of patchy fog. With plenty of afternoon sunshine, highs by the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots near 90 degrees. We’ll likely see more of the same on Thursday with thickening afternoon clouds and late day showers and thunderstorms developing.

The cold front will come through on Thursday night and into early Friday, which will drop our dewpoints and temperatures for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny through the end of the week. It will be cooler and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. A warm front will move through out region from south to north by Saturday afternoon. Dewpoints will be on the rise again starting early next week. Sunday with feature mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. The chance of showers will continue on Monday, with highs getting back into the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
More than two dozen Vermont organic dairy farmers will need to find a new place to sell their...
Big organic milk processor to cut ties with farms in the Northeast
Tpr. James Monda
New York trooper on duty at Adirondack lake dies
With Burlington's police force stretched thin, the mayor appropriated $110,000 to pay for...
Burlington hires private security to patrol City Hall Park
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a New Jersey man allegedly strangled one...
Victims identified in double homicide at New Hampshire hotel

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late Night Weather Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast