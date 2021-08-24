Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Henri is finally out of here, and now the weather will be returning to where it left off before Henri came in - hot & humid and a little unsettled.

There will be lots of sunshine today, and temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s. The muggy air will make it feel even hotter than that. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

Wednesday will feature even more sunshine and hotter temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will still be hot & steamy on Thursday before a cold front comes through late in the day and into the overnight, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms.

Once that front goes by, it will pull in some refreshing, cooler, less humid air for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Temperatures and dew points will start to rise again on Sunday & Monday, and there is a chance for a few showers, especially on Monday.

Try to stay cool over the next few days. Don’t try to do anything too strenuous outside during the hottest part of the day. Stay hydrated! -Gary

