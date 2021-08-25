1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a rollover car crash in Georgia, Vt. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say it happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 109.2.

Police arrived to the scene and found a white GMC Sierra truck off the east side of the roadway, balancing on the guard rail.

Police say the truck continued into the median and crashed into an embankment and a large tree, then rolled over.

The driver of the truck was thrown from the vehicle, while passenger, Scott Campbell, 55, of Swanton, was trapped inside.

Police say the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.