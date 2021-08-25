1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead after a police-involved shooting in Rutland.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near the McDonald’s on Route 7.

Investigators say a member of the Rutland City Police fatally shot someone. We don’t yet know who that person was or what led to the shooting.

Vermont State Police are leading the investigation into the police shooting, which is standard practice in Vermont. Several other agencies are helping.

State police say the investigation is still in its earliest stages and they did not provide any other details.

Our Olivia Lyons is working to gather more details on what happened.

