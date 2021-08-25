3 inmates test positive for COVID in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three of Vermont’s inmates are COVID-19 positive.

The Department of Corrections says two people at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans tested positive and one person at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

DOC reps report all of them are new and have been in quarantine since they arrived.

Two staff members at the St. Albans prison were identified as close contacts and will be monitored for symptoms but aren’t in quarantine because they are fully vaccinated and wore PPE.

That facility is still in lockdown.

