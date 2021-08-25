Advertisement

AG: 6 NH troopers justified in use of deadly force in shooting

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says six New Hampshire state troopers who...
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says six New Hampshire state troopers who discharged their guns, killing a man during a standoff in Claremont, were legally justified in their use of deadly force.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says six New Hampshire state troopers who discharged their guns, killing a man during a standoff in Claremont, were legally justified in their use of deadly force.

Jeffrey Ely, 40, had barricaded himself in an automotive-type shop in Claremont where he had been living. He died on March 31 during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Before the standoff, witnesses told police that Ely was driving recklessly outside the building and threatening to “shoot everyone.” Toxicology tests revealed the presence of multiple drugs in Ely’s blood.

The attorney general’s office investigates all instances when New Hampshire state troopers use deadly force.

Related Stories:

Names of troopers involved in fatal Claremont shooting released

Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. lawmakers push for mask mandate; Scott wary of ‘abusing’ emergency powers
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. - File photo
Purses stolen on Church Street

Latest News

Jay Peak-File photo
Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Hochul selects Sen. Brian Benjamin for lieutenant governor
File photo
Pollinator celebration this weekend in Woodstock
File
Hochul acknowledges nearly 12,000 more NY COVID-19 fatalities