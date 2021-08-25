AG: 6 NH troopers justified in use of deadly force in shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says six New Hampshire state troopers who discharged their guns, killing a man during a standoff in Claremont, were legally justified in their use of deadly force.

Jeffrey Ely, 40, had barricaded himself in an automotive-type shop in Claremont where he had been living. He died on March 31 during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Before the standoff, witnesses told police that Ely was driving recklessly outside the building and threatening to “shoot everyone.” Toxicology tests revealed the presence of multiple drugs in Ely’s blood.

The attorney general’s office investigates all instances when New Hampshire state troopers use deadly force.

