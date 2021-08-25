Advertisement

Burlington airport director says he has no plans to resign

Gene Richards-File photo
Gene Richards-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards tells WCAX news he has no plans to resign, despite being placed on administrative leave in June.

City officials have not specified why the mayor placed him on leave, saying only that it followed a complaint to human resources and a city investigation.

The results of that investigation have not been made public but Richards Wednesday said he is looking for a fair and equitable process, like every other city employee, and that he won’t step down.

