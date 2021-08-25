Colchester Police implementing body camera program this fall

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -Colchester police officers will be adding body cameras to their uniform in the near future.

Tuesday night, people got a look at the department’s policies surrounding the new tech. Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen told us it’s all about transparency. He says it keeps them accountable and makes the court process easier.

Community members also agree that it’s a good call. “I think it might be really warranted here,” said Colchester resident Phyllis Bryden. “I think it would be helpful knowing the camcorders are on and people knowing they’re on so they can be caught and be recognized and proven guilty.”

Tuesday night, nobody at the meeting opposed the decision to implement a police body camera program in Colchester. Chief Allen said they did their research and he feels that this will help with transparency.

“The state has had an interest in this. A policy was drafted by them a short time ago. We had been working for a policy for a short time before that and we were able to mesh those policies,” said Allen. They also looked into other municipalities’ policies for guidance.

Allen said the cameras are on the way, but there is a delay in getting them here because of supply chain issues. The chief hopes to have the cameras up and running by this fall.

“We want to have trust in our community. We want to make sure our community has trust in us,” Allen explained. “We want to have a way if an officer is accused of something, we have a way of documenting if the accusation is justified or not.”

The body cameras and the broadband needed to support them will cost roughly $6,300 annually for the first five years.

Colchester Town Manager Aaron Frank said a grant will cover the first two years of the program. “Over the longer term, we will need to raise tax funds for that,” Frank said. “We do feel it’s for the public good and for the department’s good, so it will be in future years budgets.”

Frank said it’s too soon to tell how much taxes would go up.

People from neighboring communities, like Burlington, that already have body camera programs said the cost is worth it. “It helps them be accountable,” Stephen Scuderi, a Burlington resident said. “Like all the stuff that happened in Burlington. The public can really see what’s going on.”

Information included in the policy reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting includes how long footage will be kept for, when cameras should be on or off, and when video will be made public.

