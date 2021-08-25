Advertisement

Concern about endangered whales cited in suit over wind farm

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of...
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. A group from the island of Nantucket, Mass., called ACK Residents Against Turbines, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket and nearby Martha's Vineyard. ACK Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind's proposed project poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - A group of Nantucket residents has filed a federal lawsuit to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of the Massachusetts island resort.

ACK Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind’s proposed project 14 miles south of Nantucket poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale.

Federal agencies overseeing the project and Vineyard Wind declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The 800-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters.

It’s a keystone in President Joe Biden’s push to grow the nation’s offshore wind industry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

