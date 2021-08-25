Essex teachers welcome back students for first day of school

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Many things changed, or removed last school year are back this year. But a student’s age may determine how different the first day of school looks and feels. Regardless of the restrictions in place educators across the Essex Westford School District are ready to see smiling faces again.

“I could not enjoy what I do more than the connections I make with my colleagues and my students,” said Essex High School art teacher Erin Schmitt.

“They are all just in their little masks and you just say good morning and they wave and smile and you can see the smile in their eyes,” said Timiny Bergstrom, math intervention specialist at the Summit St. School.

The districts COVID coordinator says masks are on, cleanings will still be happening regularly and seating charts are still in place for contact tracing.

“We have been through a year of COVID now and we know how to keep it out of the school the best we can,” said Diana Smith.

But unlike last year, there will be no health checks at the door, and classrooms will be full.

“Its going to look like a normal school day,” she said.

Things with shared tools, like band and art are back, with cleanings in between. But there are still some limitations, assemblies are still on hold, as are field trips outside of walking distance.

Students in the high school who are eligible for vaccinations will have some added flexibility. Younger kids who can’t get the vaccine yet, have some more restrictions. The high school added blocks of lunch to keep students from crowding, but some younger schools will still eat in classrooms. Numbers and spacing are monitored closely, and eating outside is always an option. Teachers say they don’t mind jumping the hurdles, they just want their students back.

“This year, for me personally is more exciting than any other year because it was taken away from us last year; seeing our kiddos five days a week,” said Health and P.E. teacher Rosalind Hutton.

Pre-K to high school science, art to physical education, teachers say they will do the extra cleanings, and give the extra mask reminder. While they all say learning in person is better, there are a lot of other added benefits to being in school as well.

“With my students and making better connections with my students and just making it feel more like we are back to normal,” said Essex High School science teacher, Mary Krug.

“In person instruction is just going to be awesome for our kids, awesome for our families, Hutton said.

