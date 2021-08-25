Gov. Scott visits Brandon to mark Irene anniversary

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A decade after Irene ripped through Vermont, state and local leaders are revisiting some of the hardest-hit spots, and remembering the community’s resiliency.

“We had a pretty big mess down here after irene. We picked up the pieces but it took a few years,” said Brandon Town Manager Dave Atherton, during a tour of downtown.

Irene dumped over a foot of rain on the Rutland County town of just under 4,000. Like other communities, the deluge put a strain on Brandon’s infrastructure. The swollen Neshobe River picked up the Brandon House of Pizza, depositing the restaurant in the middle of Route 7.

Today, Brandon’s core is rebuilt and re-engineered. The box culvert under Route 7 was rebuilt to withstand overflow capacity and other infrastructure was remade with the help of community block grants.

Just up the river in Forestdale, the town took down a former industrial site and created more space for the river to ebb and flow during storms. Engineers say these changes could save lives.

“We took the opportunity to restore the floodplain here to open more capacity for the channel to flood, to help relieve the pressure on downstream properties,” said Shannon Pytlik, a river scientist with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Town and state leaders say it was only possible through Vermonters coming together. Governor Phil Scott -- who was lieutenant governor at the time -- remembers the bipartisan push to rebuild. Scott says it’s a value that Vermonters have maintained through the pandemic. “The self-reliance and the helping of neighbors, the compassion they have for people they don’t know and they may not even like, but they help them when they’re in need,” Scott said.

A decade later, Scott and others say Irene taught the state a lesson in what it means to be prepared and that Brandon and other communities are well-equipped to deal with the next flood.

