Lawsuit claims Shumlin, state officials had prior knowledge of Kingdom Con

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new lawsuit in the Kingdom Con case alleges former Governor Peter Shumlin and other state officials knew about the massive fraud case over a year before federal investigators shut it down.

The lawsuit on behalf of defrauded foreign investors was first reported by VTDigger. The suit is based on newly obtained documents which the plaintiffs say shows the state had begun to investigate misuse of investor funds in a Ponzi-like scheme in 2014 and briefed the Shumlin administration and the attorney general’s office in early 2015. It wasn’t until 2016 that the Securities and Exchange Commission filed 52 counts of fraud that halted the massive development projects in the Northeast Kingdom.

The lawsuit claims the state kept quiet, allowing more investors to be defrauded so that construction projects already underway could continue.

