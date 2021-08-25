Advertisement

Mold temporarily closes Coventry Village School

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Coventry Village School is closed the rest of the week but not because of COVID, its due to mold.

Principal Todd Rohlen says they’re working to remove mold now. He says it was first found on the carpet in one room, then when all carpets were looked at, a small amount was found in other classrooms.

That means student who got ready for the first day back will have to wait. The mold is reportedly on the surface and not underneath, so it’s being cleaned.

Rohlen says he expects students to be in school Monday.

