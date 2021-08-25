Advertisement

National Weather Service to tweak frost warning criteria

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads up for gardeners, the National Weather Service is making some changes to frost and freeze notifications.

The notifications give backyard gardeners and farmers advance warning so they can take precautions at the very end of the growing season. But officials say defining the region for warnings has been confusing in the past and they will experiment with a new system this year.

Jess Langlois spoke with NWS Burlington meteorologist Scott Whittier about what the changes mean.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Bunnell-File photo
Police: Former sheriff’s deputy tried to trade money for sex, nude photos
Fatal rollover crash in Georgia
Swanton man dies in I-89 crash
Gov. Phil Scott arriving at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. lawmakers push for mask mandate; Scott wary of ‘abusing’ emergency powers
File photo
Delta variant forces some Vermont festivals, events to change course
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. - File photo
Purses stolen on Church Street

Latest News

Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi discuss some tomato tips in this "In the Garden."
In the Garden: Tomato season
Sharon Meyer & Charlie Nardozzi discuss some tomato tips in this weeks In the garden.
In the garden: Tomato tips
In this weeks in the garden, Sharon Meyer & Charlie Nardozzi are sculpting out some time to...
In the garden: Scouting sculptures
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi discuss some tremendous trees in this week's In the garden.
In the garden: Tremendous trees