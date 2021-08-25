National Weather Service to tweak frost warning criteria

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads up for gardeners, the National Weather Service is making some changes to frost and freeze notifications.

The notifications give backyard gardeners and farmers advance warning so they can take precautions at the very end of the growing season. But officials say defining the region for warnings has been confusing in the past and they will experiment with a new system this year.

Jess Langlois spoke with NWS Burlington meteorologist Scott Whittier about what the changes mean.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.