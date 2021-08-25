New Adirondack Regional Theatre show spotlights heroes of 9/11

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country theater group is gearing up for the opening weekend of a show that spotlights heroes near and far.

Inside the Adirondack Regional Theatre in Plattsburgh, New York, rehearsals continue for the upcoming performance of “The Guys.”

“With the 20th anniversary it just seemed like the right show for this moment,” actor Lee Ann Thomas said.

Thomas and Jim Calnon star in the two-person show as a fire captain and writer living in New York City coping with the aftermath of 9/11. The writer, Joan, meets Nick the fire captain and helps him write the eulogy for eight members of his crew who died.

“Between the two of them they tell the story of who these people really are,” Calnon said. “A group of very real and common people who in difficult times become heroes... It’s a deadly serious topic but there are some humorous moments.”

The play is different than most; there are no flashy lights, sets or costumes, leaving imagery up to memory.

“If you were of age 20 years ago during the actual attacks, I think everybody has those images in their minds,” Thomas said. “I think it’s just one of those you never forget.”

To honor the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks, there are nine performances around the region starting this Friday, asking only for donations with proceeds going to local first responders.

“We know we’re not going to raise thousands upon thousands of dollars for any one volunteer department, but we know any money we do raise will go to good use,” director Tom Lavin said.

The play serves as a reminder to never forget the lives lost and the courage that continues each day.

“It really is just an expression of a great deal of respect to people who choose a very dangerous occupation,” Calnon said. “There are still scars here and we need to help heal them.”

