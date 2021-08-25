Advertisement

Pollinator celebration this weekend in Woodstock

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Danielle Thompson)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Billings Farm and Museum this weekend is celebrating the hardworking bugs that make our veggies, flowers, and fruits possible.

The Woodstock nonprofit says the Pollination Celebration event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators to the foods we enjoy eating as well as some of the challenges they’re facing.

“Pollinators are an incredibly important part of our ecosystem and of our food systems as well. Without pollinators we wouldn’t have a lot of the foods that we love to eat, all of our berries are fruits are mostly pollinated by pollinators. Chocolate and vanilla are both pollinated by pollinators. And we rely on their help in order to produce seeds and fruit,” said the farm’s Christine Scales.

Part of the celebration includes the farm’s 20,000 square foot sunflower house containing upwards of 100 varieties of sunflowers ranging in size from a foot-and-a-half to 12 feet.

