Remembering Irene: Capturing images of the devastating storm

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten years ago on the banks of the Winooski River in Waterbury, the water suddenly and violently flooded the area. But it wasn’t just the Winooski River, it was the Connecticut River and the White River among others.

My fellow WCAX News Photographers Shelly Holt Allen, Andy Goodrich, Lance MacKenzie and I share our experiences of what we saw and what we recorded.

Lance went up in the sky, capturing a statewide view of the disaster.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Were you surprised at what you saw from the air?

Lance MacKenzie: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah... As the flight progressed, the damage was getting worse and worse and worse.

In Rochester-- a sobering sight.

“Somebody had painted RIP on the bridge,” Lance recalled.

A large part of Woodlawn Cemetery had washed away, exposing graves with some of the caskets floating away.

“It was very difficult to be up in the air and to be witnessing this. And as you are flying around, you can see people trying to figure out how to handle the crisis and gathering in the town green in Rochester, and we’re flying around and I really felt I was peering into someone’s private moment,” Lance said. “It was very troubling.”

Etched in Andy’s memories are what he saw in Pittsfield.

“You could look inside the houses and see that people were forced to leave immediately. Things were still set up, dirty dishes in the sink,” Andy said.

Then-governor Peter Shumlin landed by helicopter.

“You could see people crying as the tension from what they had gone through to tell him their story and just how bad it had gotten,” Andy said.

Pittsfield-- like so many communities-- changed in an instant, cut off from the rest of the world, becoming islands of uncertainty. When would they be back to normal again?

“I was amazed at how fast the state got roads going,” Andy said.

But it wasn’t just the state; townspeople went to work, many of them volunteering to help with the cleanup.

Helping those in need became a motto: Vermont Strong. Shelly saw that in Central Vermont.

“I was driving through Waterbury and I was just like, oh, my gosh. This is so bad,” Shelly said. “I wished I could just stop and start helping people but I couldn’t because I had to go upon my business and do what I was assigned to do that day.”

My most powerful memory had me roll in Bethel and Stockbridge. A father and son offered to take WCAX Reporter Jennifer Costa and me around in their ATVs.

“It’s going to get bumpy,” Peter Stiebris warned us.

Route 107 wasn’t there. We had to take back roads, logging roads to get to where we wanted to go.

We saw a mail carrier delivering mail in the woods-- talk about doing her job!

“Well, hey, the mail must go through, absolutely,” Gaysville Postmaster Kelly Roberts told us.

It was surreal, it was a surreal time that we all got to witness.

Adding photographers’ voices to their historic images.

