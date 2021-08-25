Scammers use Burlington addresses on phony weed websites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tenants at 126 College Street, a four-story office building in Burlington, have been caught up in an online marijuana scam.

The web is rife with fake e-tailers that entice customers to fork over their money with the promise of weed shipped to their doorstep. Some of the fake sites have claimed Burlington-area addresses in web directories to seem more legit. Even if the deals were real, such online businesses would be illegal in the United States. In Vermont, only medical marijuana patients can legally buy weed, at least until retail, adult-use shops open next year.

Derron Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer who wrote the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.